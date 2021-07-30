Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Cut by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.