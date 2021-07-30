Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of TDOC opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

