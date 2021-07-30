Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $42.75 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

