Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

