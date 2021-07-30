Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.