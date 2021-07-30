Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $25.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $27.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

