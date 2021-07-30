Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

