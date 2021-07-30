QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QCR traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 76281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 218.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

