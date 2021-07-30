QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, RTT News reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

QGEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,661. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

