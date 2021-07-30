Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) Short Interest Update

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QYBX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Qian Yuan Baixing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Qian Yuan Baixing Company Profile

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc focuses on the medical equipment diagnostic and biotech business. The company was formerly known as MDCorp. and changed its name to Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc in May 2018. Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

