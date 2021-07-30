Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) Short Interest Update

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QYBX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QYBX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Qian Yuan Baixing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Qian Yuan Baixing Company Profile
