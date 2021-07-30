Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $670.57 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $670.57 million and approximately $123.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,604,778 coins and its circulating supply is 98,570,975 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

