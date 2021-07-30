QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 327,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.29. 522,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.70 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

