Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

XM opened at $39.52 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

