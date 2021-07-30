Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.98. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.84, with a volume of 216,486 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

