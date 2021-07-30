Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.98. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.84, with a volume of 216,486 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

