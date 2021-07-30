Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Sells $1,337,278.91 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen H. Rusckowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88.

DGX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

