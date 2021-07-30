Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

