Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 8,681 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $12.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.