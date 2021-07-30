Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.