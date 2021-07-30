Radware Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radware in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $32.19 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 53.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

