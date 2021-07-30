Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:RL opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

