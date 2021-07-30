Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$40.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.85.

TSE SU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.72. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.11. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

