Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

