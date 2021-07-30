Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.11. 9,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,238. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Raymond James by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Raymond James by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

