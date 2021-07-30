Raymond James Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $140.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

