Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,435,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,200. Realogy has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

