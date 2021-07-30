ReapChain (REAP) Tops One Day Volume of $385,121.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $385,121.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

