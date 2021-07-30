Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) recently:

7/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

6/16/2021 – Marathon Gold was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$3.21 on Friday. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$753.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

