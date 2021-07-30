Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UBS Group (UBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS):
- 7/26/2021 – UBS Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/23/2021 – UBS Group was given a new $15.89 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – UBS Group was given a new $15.80 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – UBS Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/21/2021 – UBS Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/19/2021 – UBS Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/15/2021 – UBS Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – UBS Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of UBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 145,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
