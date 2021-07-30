Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victrex (VCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Victrex (LON: VCT):

7/29/2021 – Victrex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Victrex had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victrex had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victrex had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Victrex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,551.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders purchased 427 shares of company stock valued at $929,248 in the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

