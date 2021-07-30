Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.