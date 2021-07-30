Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $454.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.91 million and the lowest is $450.13 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

