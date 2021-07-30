Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

