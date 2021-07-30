RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $97.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

