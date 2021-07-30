Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
NYSE RELX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 59,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.