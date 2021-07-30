Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE RELX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.