Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

