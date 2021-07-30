Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.