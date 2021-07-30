Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
RELX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,305. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
