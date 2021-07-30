Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Relx has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 817,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,728. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.