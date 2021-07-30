Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 92,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

