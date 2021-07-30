Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 92,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
