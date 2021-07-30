Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 83.1% in July

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RNVA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53. Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

