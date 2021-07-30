Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,895. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

