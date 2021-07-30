Repsol’s (REPYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Repsol stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

