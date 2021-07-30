Repsol’s (REPYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 34,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,150. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

