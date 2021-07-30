Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.64, with a volume of 8569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.48.

The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

