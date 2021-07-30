Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

RSG stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $117.86. 37,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

