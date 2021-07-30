Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

NYSE RSG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

