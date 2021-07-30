Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

GLW stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47. Corning has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $866,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

