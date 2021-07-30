Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encore Wire Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

