Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $72.76 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $72.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

