Research Analysts Offer Predictions for McDonald’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $244.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

