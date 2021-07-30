Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $243.72.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.